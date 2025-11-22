HOCKEY: Saline Wins, 9-0, in Home Opener

As home openers, that was just too much fun.

Saline defeated Lenawee United, 9-0, in varsity ice hockey at the Bigby Hockey Ice Cube in Ann Arbor Friday. Saline improved to 4-1 overall.

Wyatt Church with the pass for a breakaway.

The Game

It was total dominance. Antonio Giacalone, Jack Boyle and Wyatt Church each scored two goals, with Boyle and Church adding an assist. Caiden Kratt, Ben Hopson and Bryce Sattler also scored. Christian Vitale tallied two assists. Andrew Winters, Rocco Gottfried, Cooper Dillon, Hopson, Brian Meier and Jace Woodrell each had an assist.

The game was called after the second period due to the mercy rule.

Goalie Jack Derkson wasn't busy and he earned the shutout.

They Said It

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2qgta_C8FI -->

"We wanted to play our game, the whole game. We got away from it in the first period a little bit. We wanted to go simple. Like in football, if something's working, don't change. Keep running the same play," coach Matt McIntrye. "I thought we got back to that in the second period and stayed with it the whole way."

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kah9FoyJlwI -->

Third-year varsity player Jack Boyle scored two goals.

"It's awesome. We feed off their energy and they feed off our energy," Boyle said of the buzzing student section. "That was the biggest I've ever seen our student section for a hockey game."

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lA5caj0DwIc -->

Wyatt Church scored twice.

"We've got a lot of seniors. It's a good group and we're a lot more connected this year. We're all good friends," Church said of the team. "I think that connection on the ice and off the ice could take us further than we've been before."

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvqUAL-hZJ8 -->

Antonio Giacalone scored twice.

"It felt amazing, especially with the student section and the culture here. We couldn't stop scoring," Giacalone said about the opening night energy. "Everyone on the team had so much energy with the student section. It was so much fun."

Next Game

Saline plays Ann Arbor Huron at 5 p.m., Saturday at the Ice Cube.

Photos

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/posts/pfbid0xsVn6E8GfztPn2buEADm… -->

695 photos can be found here: Hockey. Saline 9 Lenawee 0 11/21/25 - thesalinepost

Video

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1991997221106336093 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1991998150798905449 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1991999668906344499 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1992004123789828284 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1992005128581464456 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1992006011897724935 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1992006712086446248 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1992007777389260955 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1992009074029056179 -->

