Light Agenda for Monday City Council Meeting

Saline City Council meets at 7 p.m., Monday, at Saline City Hall, 100 N. Harris St.

Council met just a week ago, so the agenda is light compared to most.

Perhaps the most important topic on the agenda is a recommendation from the Rec Center Task Force. That will be heard during the discussion portion of the meeting.

City Council will also consider dedicating land for Maple Oaks Court, in the Maple Oaks Development off Maple Road.

The city will also distribute the 2025 Green Thumb Awards, which highlight business and residential beautification, native species and sustainability.

Lily's Flowers won for business beautification. Residential winners include Robert and Linda Spitler, Marla Lemelin, and Jamie Ceronsky.

Terry Branoff and Jorge Guzman-De-Branoff won the award for native species and sustainability.

