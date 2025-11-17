Opinion: Be Real. You Love Your Kings.

The headline on the page of the national organization responsible for the anti-Trump protests proudly claims, "In America, we don't do kings."

Yes. We do.

Listen to the President Trump sycophants as they flip with every Trump flop. He demands obedience. His weak followers give it to him.

Note the Democrats who ignored President Biden's mental state for four years. Or the ones who 100 percent supported Vice President Harris, although, conveniently for her, she never ran in a primary.

They did this while attending "No Kings" protests, pretending it was just the other side that was happy to ignore all democratic principles.

What America needs is less loyalty to its politicians and to its parties. What we need is independence.

I personally voted for Donald Trump in 2024. He's been a disappointment, but it was one mostly expected. I saw value in "America First," ending the Obama-Biden-CIA misadventures in western Europe, in calling out the shocking intelligence corruption influencing our elections, in DOGE reining in our spending, etc. I also trust outsiders more than insiders. The way the system rejected Trump lent to his credibility, in my eyes. But on most of those counts, Trump failed. On spending, it's worse than ever. Now he's bombing ships in South America, calling them drug dealers and terrorists. Couldn't be the oil, right? And America First? Hah.

My vote for Trump came after supporting Bernie Sanders in 2016 and 2024 and, when he lost in the primaries, listening to Democrats tell me I must now support Hilary Clinton or Joe Biden. The problem was, as I saw it, these two Democrats were nothing more than Neocons, who literally voted for George W. Bush's war in Iraq. To this date, I'm still convinced Bush created more death and destruction in the world than Trump ever did, as badly as Trump's presidency is going. I've never agreed with the "Blue No Matter Who" nonsense that some Democrats proudly chanted in 2016 and 2020. Blue No Matter Whoism is in the same vein as the ride-or-die Trumpists. They are the unthinkers. The loyalists. The ones who fawn over their First Lady while denigrating the other's.

Maybe you remember all the noise that the Democratic base made about the Jeffrey Epstein files in 2016. Nope. You don't. Because, for the most part, they didn't make any noise. People who've followed this case understand that this looks bad for Trump, but even worse for Bill Clinton. Democrats wanted no part of that when Hillary was running for President. But now? The coast is clear, so Democrats are going after the Epstein Files full bore. And now Trump, in cartoonish fashion, has ordered the DOJ to investigate Democrat connections to Epstein.

It's no worse than the Biden FBI, which had the public ratting on neighbors and co-workers spotted at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Much less worse, in fact. But it's still awful.

Trump is using the government to go after Democrats.

And if you're a Democrat, and if you have an honest bone in your body, you know the Democrats had it coming after the way they went after, not only Trump's inner circle, but every day Trump supporters.

It's not the "Kings" at the root of the problem. Sure, they play an important role. But the real issue isn't the Kings, it's the people who can't stop acting like unthinking, loyal subjects.

