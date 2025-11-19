PRESS RELEASE: Michigan Public Service Commission Holds Public Hearing on DTE Data Center Application

The Michigan Public Service Commission will hold a public hearing next month to take input from residents about DTE Electric Co.’s application for approval of contracts with a data center customer in Washtenaw County.

The public hearing will be held virtually through Microsoft Teams on Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to participate may join through the meeting’s Microsoft Teams link or by dialing 1-248-509-0316 and entering the conference ID 593258092# when prompted.

DTE Electric on Oct. 31 filed an application in Case No. U-21990 for approval of special contracts for electric service between the utility and a subsidiary of the tech company Oracle Corp. for a 1.4-gigawatt data center in Saline Township near Ann Arbor. Oracle, Open AI and Related Digital announced plans for the data center Oct. 30.

The MPSC will review the contract for reasonableness and prudence and other requirements within the Commission’s statutory authority, including protections for other ratepayers potentially impacted by a very large new customer on the power grid. The protections are meant to shield residential and other business customers from subsidizing data centers or otherwise paying additional costs.

“This public hearing will add an important element of transparency in evaluating DTE Electric Co.’s proposed special contract,” said MPSC Chair Dan Scripps. “It’s important that the public have an opportunity to have their voices heard on how DTE plans to provide electric service to this data center customer and ensure the costs of doing so are not ultimately borne by DTE’s other customers.”

Under Michigan law, the Commission has jurisdiction over the electricity and natural gas rates that a data center customer is charged and the terms governing the services provided by regulated utilities. The Commission does not have authority relating to the siting or construction of data centers, or to issue permits or making determinations related to water use. Terms of service approved by the Commission may include specific provisions aimed at protecting customers if a large-load customer leaves the system.

Those needing assistance to participate in the hearing may contact the MPSC’s executive secretary at 517-284-8090 in advance of the hearing and are encouraged to do so by Nov. 26.

More News from Saline