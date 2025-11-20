Saline Crime Blotter - Nov. 20, 2025

The Saline Police Department provided the information behind these reports, found on the CLEMIS page.

Attempted Vehicle Theft

On Nov. 15, someone attempted to steal a vehicle on the 400 block of North Maple Road. The vehicle's window was smashed and it appeared someone tampered with the ignition. Police do not yet have a suspect.

Vehicle Break-ins at Six Trails

Police took two vehicle break-in reports from Six Trails Apartments on the city's west side.

The incidents took place on Nov. 7. One man reported that someone took money that was in the driver's door. Another man said someone took cash and items from his vehicle. No damage was done.

Call 734-429-7911 if you have information.

Fraud Report

A person reported that two unauthorized withdrawals were made from a PNC bank account. The victim told police a family member may have been involved and that charges were not requested.

Stolen Election Signs

A person reported to police on Oct. 28 that someone stole vehicles on East Michigan Avenue.

License Plate Stolen

A person reported that license plates were stolen from a vehicle on Oct. 28. The vehicle was parked in the 600 block of Maple Oaks.

