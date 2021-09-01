Join in the Fun at the Saline Community Fair

A successful Saline Schools Day was held on Wednesday and many Saline Area students and programs were showcased in several different events, from animal shows to the SWWC organizations showcase to the introduction of ambassadors and a most entertaining ag Olympics contest. Introduced as the 2021-22 Saline Community Fair Ambassadors were Emily Liedel, Hailey Malinzcak, Emilly Marciszewski, Octavia Marciszewski, and Adyson Naebeck. Many alumni also enjoyed the Saline Alumni Gathering and congratulations to all the businesses nominated for the Saline Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice Awards. The fair greatly appreciates the partnership with the schools and the many staff and groups who have worked with the fairboard to bring new and renewed activities to the fair.

Thursday, September 2 is Children’s Day. There will be special activities from 10 a.m. to noon. These include Touch/Look at a Truck, science activities and others, Washtenaw County Farm Bureau Ag Activities, and the Adventures in Agriculture Barn. There will also be preschool/toddler ride specials from noon to 3 p.m., and all rides will open at 2 p.m. Rounding out the activities on Thursday are the Jr. Livestock Auction at 7 p.m. and the KOI Drag Racing, also beginning at 7 p.m. in front of the grandstand. This dirt drag racing event features a class for everything - if it has a motor and wheels they have a class for it. For details visit www.koidragracing.com. The Beer Barn will also be open Thursday evening from 5 to 11 p.m.

Friday, September 3 is Seniors Day and Ladies’ Day at the Saline Community Fair, but there are activities for all ages happening throughout the day and evening. All activities are held at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor. There are special admission prices for senior citizens who are free until 1 p.m. In addition, anyone age 11 and over wearing Saline School Gear will pay $5, while the normal admission fee is $7. The day starts off with a Euchre tournament at 9:00 a.m., the Shorty & Jo Feldkamp Memorial Draft Horse Pull at 10 a.m. and kids activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Comedy Farm Magic Review will take place at 12:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. Barn Games for Ages 2 to 12 will begin at 1 p.m. The Ladies’ Day program and Recognition of Senior Citizens begins at 1 p.m. and the RFD Boys will be providing the entertainment. In addition, Sgt. Gene Rush will provide information on scams and safety. Exploring STEM activities and careers will be offered from 4 to 6 p.m. The first Saline Dog of the Year Contest top five winners and the People’s Choice award will be announced at 5:30 p.m. on the stage. The 2021 Saline’s Got Talent Contest begins at 6:30 p.m. and will offer great awards. (Pre-registration was required). The grandstand show on Friday evening at 7 p.m. will feature the Super Kicker Rodeo along with singer DeWayne Spaw as special entertainment. The second Master Livestock Showman Contest will be held at 8 p.m. All rides will open at 2 p.m. and the Bricktown Lego display will be open from noon to 8 p.m. We challenge you to find many unique items in the display which is in Barn D. The Beer Barn will also be open Friday evening from 5 p.m. to midnight.

For a complete schedule of the fair activities through September 5 visit www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on facebook at Saline Community Fair or call the fair office during the fair at 734-429-1131. Please also join us in thanking and supporting the many businesses and individuals who help to make the fair possible through many hours of volunteering, financial and in-kind support, and many other donations. These partnerships and the support of the community makes a significant difference. See Ewe Baaaaack at the Saline Community Fair!