Live Reporting the Saline-Huron Football Game @ Hornet Stadium

The Hornets begin the game with C.J. Carr at quarterback, but will unfortunately be without Senior leader and Army commit Larry Robinson. Robinson was injured this week in practice and is in a leg brace on the sidelines. The Hornets seemed committed to the running game after a relatively poor showing last week on the ground, as Ryan Niethammer scampers in from 25 yards out. Saline 7 - Huron 0.

HORNETS INTERCEPTION! Blake Wilson picks off the pass in the endzone and the Hornets take over at their own 6. The drive stalls though.

After a Saline punt that gives the River Rats great field position, Huron converts on fourth down to tie the game up. Saline 7 - Huron 7.

Another big strike from Carr, this time to Garret Baldwin moves Saline into the redzone. The Hornets quickly convert the pass into points, as Niethammer fights his way into the endzone for 6! Saline 14 - Huron 7.

Huron goes on a big drive before the half though. With costly penalties and a few clutch throws from Pinnace (Huron's quaterback), the River Rats tie the game at 14 at the half. The game's tight, but it's a situation the Hornets have already experienced in this young season. Saline 14 - Huron 14.

At the beginning of the 3rd quarter, Carr lofts a deep ball down the left sideline which drops into the waiting arms of Roman Lariuo. After the 37 yard pass, Dylan Messman makes a phenomonal catch in the left corner of the endzone. The Hornets start the second half off perfectly, Saline 21 - Huron 14.

Huron responds though with a big touchdown drive. Another 4th down conversion, and Anthony Pinnace runs it in from 3 yards out. Every time it feels like Saline has started to put the River Rats away, they seem to answer back with a touchdown drive. Saline 21 - Huron 21.

A huge play in this game, as the Hornets drive the ball all the way to the two yard line. However, Niethammer fumbles on the 2 yard line. Yet, the Hornets come up with a big defensive stand as Ian Gifford gets a sack on third and long.

A Gavin Messman drive basically, as the Hornets find the big Senior tight end twice on a scoring drive. One for a 40 yard crossing route and then on the very next play, Carr finds Messman wide open for 6. A massive score for Saline, as they take the lead Saline 28 - Huron 21.

A grave mistake for Huron, as a Hornets kick hits a Huron player, resulting in a fumble and Saline ball! The Hornets grind the clock down, and on a crucial 4th down play, Roman Laurio skies over the Huron defender for a 23 yard touchdown pass! Saline 35 - Huron 21

THE HORNETS WIN! Final Score of Saline 35 - Huron 21. Saline was able to run the football effectivley this game, and played off that with the passing game. The Hornets defense stepped up big time with a few sacks, and the squib kick turned fumble made the difference.



Next up: Saline at Lincoln, 7 pm, Sept, 10.