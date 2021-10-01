Jake Fosdick Resigns From Saline Varsity Boys' Basketball Coaching Position

Jake Fosdick, the fiery head coach of the Saline boys' varsity basketball team, has resigned.

Fosdick, coach of the Saline basketball program since 2015-16, announced his resignation on Twitter.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/j5fosdick/status/1443683426297651206 -->

"Today I stepped down from head coaching position at Saline High School. It has been an honor coaching where I grew up and played, and I loved every second of it," Fosdick wrote. "I'm very proud of the product we put on the court, year-in and year-out, and the culture we created."

Fosdick wrote that while his coaches and staff mean the world to him, it was time for him to face new challenges and chase other career opportunities.

He's a graduate of Eastern Michigan University, where he played basketball.

The Saline Post has not yet learned if Fosdick also resigned as Dean of Student Services at Saline Middle School.

Before the start of the 2015-16 season, Fosdick was promoted from JV coach to varsity coach. The Hornets were coming off a 5-16 season. In fact, the Hornets were 11-31 in the two years before Fosdick took over and 42-82 in the previous six seasons.

Fosdick immediately turned the Hornets around, improving to 12-10 with a competitive, physical and hard-charging brand of basketball led embodied by ferocious players like Jake Finkbeiner, Ryan Foley and Emmett Turner.

When he was hired he said he wanted to "bring the buzz" back to the high school gym on Friday nights. He dubbed the gym "Buzz City."

The Hornets went 72-51 during Fosdicks's six-year reign. There were many great moments in the Fosdick era - but perhaps none better than the short but incredible playoff run - when Saline upset Huron and Pioneer and then went toe-to-toe with Emoni Bates and the eventual state-champion Lincoln Railsplitters in the district championship

Fosdick, who was a star for the Hornet basketball team when he attended Saline High School, has deep roots in Saline. His great-grandfather graduated from Saline High School.