Saline Athletics Chooses Michael Marek as Varsity Boys Basketball Coach

The Saline High School Athletic Department announced Michael Marek as new head coach of the boys' varsity basketball team.

Marek replaces Jake Fosdick, who resigned earlier this fall and has since taken an assistant coaching position at Concordia College in Ann Arbor.

The Saline Post was not able to reach Marek Thursday, but he met the team at a 6 p.m. practice.

Athletic Director Andrew Parrish said Marek was incredibly prepared and showed great energy during the interview process.

"He's a high-energy person who's got a great plan for the entire program," Parrish said.

Parrish said there were several great candidates for the position.

Last year, in his first year on the job Marek coached Waterford Kettering to a 7-10 record. The year before, Kettering was 3-18.

Marek spent the previous year at Canton Prep, going 14-7 in 19-20. Prior to that, he coached two years at Frankel Jewish Academy in Plymouth, going 14-8 in 18-19 and 10-10 in 17-18.

Previously, he was an assistant coach at Plymouth and coached at St. John Neumann Parish in Canton.