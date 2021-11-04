Rachel Aulisa Replaces Sam Hotopp as Coach of Saline Girls JV Basketball Team

Rachel Aulisa has been named coach of the Saline girls junior varsity basketball team. Aulisa, who teaches science at Saline Middle School, was an assistant to head coach Leigh Ann Roehm for a Saline varsity team that won two consecutive district championships and the SEC Red championship last year.

Aulisa replaces Sam Hotopp, who was recently hired as coach of the Adrian varsity girls team. Hotopp joins former Saline wrestling coach and teacher Chad O'Brien at Adrian. O'Brien was named Athletic Director.

Hotopp continues as Athletic Coordinator for the Saline Athletic Department.

