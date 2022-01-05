1-05-2022 2:03pm
3 Students Infected With SARS-CoV-2 at Washtenaw Christian
Three students in the Washtenaw Christian Academy pre-school and elementary school tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 as the result of an outbreak in the building, according to coronavirus data updated by the state of Michigan Monday afternoon.
Washtenaw Christian Academy is located at 7200 Moon Road.
The outbreak was one of four reported in Washtenaw County:
- Central Academy, 2459 Industrial Hwy., Ann Arbor, 10 preschool/elementary students and staff.
- Multicultural Academy, 5550 Platt Road, Ann Arbor, 4 preschool/elementary staff.
- Spiritus Sanctus Academy, 4101 Joy Road, Ann Arbor, 3 pre-school/elementary students.