Saline MI
1-21-2022 2:00am

CHEERLEADING: Saline Takes SEC Meet at Monroe

The Saline competitive cheerleading team won the SEC meet at Monroe.

The Hornets placed first with a score of 686.24. Bedford took second at 673.55. Lincoln (574.38) and Monroe (533.52) finished third and fourth, respectively.

The following students compete with the Saline competitive cheer team.

Riley Brilliant 9
Claire Byron 9
Liliana Cappello 12
Vita Castria 12
Lily Derksen 12
Sophia Hantula-Miller 12
Tanith Hohenberger 10
Julia Inge 12
Avery Lee 12
Callahan Miltenberger 10
Ava Mitton 9
Rayne Mosingo 9
Gabriella Patterson 10
Ava Proctor 11
Katherine Schmidt 12
Ashley Schneider 12
Sophie Schneider 11
Sophia Wildfong 11
