1-21-2022 2:00am
CHEERLEADING: Saline Takes SEC Meet at Monroe
The Saline competitive cheerleading team won the SEC meet at Monroe.
The Hornets placed first with a score of 686.24. Bedford took second at 673.55. Lincoln (574.38) and Monroe (533.52) finished third and fourth, respectively.
The following students compete with the Saline competitive cheer team.
|Riley
|Brilliant
|9
|Claire
|Byron
|9
|Liliana
|Cappello
|12
|Vita
|Castria
|12
|Lily
|Derksen
|12
|Sophia
|Hantula-Miller
|12
|Tanith
|Hohenberger
|10
|Julia
|Inge
|12
|Avery
|Lee
|12
|Callahan
|Miltenberger
|10
|Ava
|Mitton
|9
|Rayne
|Mosingo
|9
|Gabriella
|Patterson
|10
|Ava
|Proctor
|11
|Katherine
|Schmidt
|12
|Ashley
|Schneider
|12
|Sophie
|Schneider
|11
|Sophia
|Wildfong
|11