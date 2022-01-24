Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic - Call For Auditions!

The Saline Fiddlers are auditioning for new members, and have openings for violin, viola, cello, guitar, mandolin, percussion, and electric bass. The auditions are open to anyone currently in grades 8 through 11, and are open to students from all locations, even outside of Saline.

If you haven’t seen the Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic, they’ve long been considered America’s premier youth fiddle show band. They perform 30-40 shows in an average year, including some of the state’s best summer concert series. Every summer, the group takes a 7-10 day tour performing across the state, country, and sometimes internationally. Their music ranges across traditional fiddling styles, swing, jazz and even contemporary hits.

Click HERE for a short (2-minute) video.

This is a great opportunity for young musicians who want to challenge themselves, learn new music, perform and travel, and make lifelong friends. Auditionees do not need to be expert musicians, as they will given support to learn and grow, but they do need to be dedicated to learning. Saline Fiddler graduates often say that joining the group was the best choice they ever made in high school, and many have gone on to have careers in teaching and/or preforming music.

Auditions are scheduled for March 13, 2022. Alternative dates can be made available, if needed.

For more information, or to sign-up, go to SalineFiddlers.com/auditions. Any questions can be emailed to the group's Artistic Director, Sarah Vaujin at sarahvaujin@SalineFiddlers.com.