BASKETBALL: Canen Sets Saline Girls Hoops Record with 41 Points as Saline Defeats Huron

Saline High School senior Sophie Canen made Saline basketball history Tuesday night.

Canen set a Saline girls' basketball record with 41 points as the Hornets defeated Huron, 62.37, and improved to 12-3.

Canen broke the record held by former teammate Ella Stemmer, who held the mark with 38 points.

"Sophie was really filling it up tonight! She's in a groove right now and has really stepped up her vocal leadership as well. It was great to see her have this moment," Saline coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. "I also loved how the team started feeding her the ball and getting excited for her as she approached the record. This team is so selfless. They were genuinely excited for their teammate's success."

The win snapped a two-game skid and a spell in which the Hornets lost three of four games in the SEC Red. Before the game the team had a self-directed meeting and wrote down their goals for the game. Roehm said the top two goals were to have fun and bring the energy.

"That says a lot about this group of women. They were intentional about goal setting and set the focus of their goals on things they can control," Roehm said. "With the smiles on the bench and the effort they showed - their goals were reached."

Canen, who is averaging 22 points per game this year, also had six rebounds, five steals, three blocks and two assists.

Six other Hornets made the scoresheet:

Josie Cayen - 6 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

Kate Stemmer - 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 assists

Kadyn Maida - 5 points, 2 rebounds

Payton Maloney - 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals

Anna Hesse - 2 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Hadley Griffin - 1 point, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

Saline hosts Skyline Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.