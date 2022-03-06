WRESTLING: Saline Senior Brett Thornell Makes the All-State Podium

DETROIT - Saline senior Brett Thornell finished his wrestling career where he wanted to be: on the all-state podium at Ford Field.

Thornell, one of the rare Saline Hornet wrestlers to achieve 100 career victories, wrestled in the MHSAA Division 1 Championships Thursday-Saturday, in the 135-pound division.

Thornell didn't get the start he wanted, falling to Reese Willing by pin in the opening round. But he fought back, winning three straight matches to guarantee his spot on the podium.

First, he defeated Milford's Grant Stec by a 10-4 decision. Then he won a 9-5 decision over Holt's Ralph Thompson. Thornell then pinned Brighton's Zak Knapp in the first period. In the consolation semifinal, Thornell was pinned by Hartland's Vinney Abbey.

In the battle for fifth place, Thornell lost an 11-4 decision to Davison's Cameron Freeman.

He placed sixth in his weight class (the top eight make all-state).

Thornell hoped to make all-state last year by a COVID-19 test kept him out of the state championship tournament.