Shirley ﻿Monteith, of Saline, Worked for U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Shirley Monteith of Saline, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022 with her family by her side.

Shirley was born on October 31, 1954, to the late Chester Maciejewski and Mildred (Banka) Maciejewski. She and her loving husband Dale Monteith were happily married for over 30 years. Shirley is survived by her husband and two stepdaughters, Lindy Monteith of Columbia, TN and Leslie DePlanche of Saline, MI, and five grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Chester (Carolyn) Maciejewski of Troy, MI, as well as many nephews and nieces.

Shirley proudly received her Bachelor’s of Liberal Arts from Wayne State University before beginning her Professional Career working for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In addition to enjoying her walks and dancing, she was an avid outdoor lover who liked to travel to campgrounds and hike in the mountains.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. until 5:30 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A memorial service will be held at 5:30 P.M. with Chaplain Scott Kuepfer officiating. Following the service, a gathering will be held at the UAW Hall in Saline. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Shirley, to sign her guestbook or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.