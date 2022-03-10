Lisa Dietrich, Legal Clerk, Valued Family Above All, Was a Dear Friend to Many

Lisa Barbara Dietrich 63, of Grass Lake, Michigan passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 6, 2022 with her three kids and husband by her side.

Lisa was born on September 10, 1958 to the late Gerald R. Chapple and Suzanne E. (Bann) Chapple. On August 1, 2009 she married Robert E. Dietrich.

Lisa is survived by her husband Robert, three children, Dana (Goethel) Whitehouse of Ypsilanti, Erica (Ashlea) Clark of Ypsilanti, Matthew Goethel of Ann Arbor; granddaughter Penelope Whitehouse. She is also survived by siblings, Wade (Esmerelda) Chapple, Scott Chapple and her step-children, Lindsay Barnard (Michael) and Matthew Dietrich (Emily) along with her nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, granddaughter Amelia Whitehouse (Dana), sister-in-law Linda Chapple (Scott) and longtime friend Susan Gravelyn.

Lisa worked as a Clerk for the Oakland County Circuit Court and in 1983 moved from Royal Oak to Ann Arbor to raise her family while continuing to work. She went back to work full-time in 2000 as a Legal Assistant. In 2013, Lisa was diagnosed with cancer and continued to work full-time at Conlin, McKenney & Philbrick, P.C. until she recently retired in October 2021. She valued her granddaughter, children and husband above all else and was a dear friend to many.

Lisa enjoyed cooking, spending time outside watching the birds (hummingbirds were her favorite), boat rides and sharing meals with family and entertaining friends. Lisa made the world a brighter place with her loyalty, compassion, love and contagious smile.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, followed by a brief Memorial Service beginning at 1:00 P.M. Pastor Drexel Morton will officiate the service. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To sign Lisa’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information or directions, please visitwww.rbfsaline.com.