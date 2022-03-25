Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter Clarence Bucaro returns to Stony Lake Brewing on Saturday

Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter Clarence Bucaro, with his impressive canon of uplifting Americana, is returning to Stony Lake Brewing on March 26 at 8 p.m. Bucaro has garnered comparisons to Jackson Browne, Van Morrison and Paul Simon, with Rolling Stone Magazine calling his songs, "penetrative and excitingly melodic" with "intimate literate lyrics and velvet vocals."

Check out these videos and you'll hear that's spot on:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cQ0Z9Jdu_o

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nbHbtNZBS6I

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd6eegF-ohY

The cover is just $15 and 100% goes to the artist. Reserve your seats in advance by calling Stony Lake Brewing or clicking here.