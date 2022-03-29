Saline Fiddlers Hometown Show Is April 9, With Guest Artists Saline Varsity Blues

The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic’s 2022 Hometown Show is April 9, 7:00pm at SHS Auditorium. The show also will feature guest artists Saline Varsity Blues.

The Saline Fiddlers have been an iconic representation of the young musical talent in Saline for many years. Teaming up with The Saline Varsity Blues feels like a perfect fit.

Sarah Vaujin, the Fiddler’s Artistic Director said that “audiences are often inspired and joyful after attending a Saline Fiddler performance. The style of music and the Fiddler’s playful presentation just makes people smile. I think talented show choirs, like the Varsity Blues also leave audiences feeling upbeat. It’s going to be a great night, and we’re really looking forward to playing back in the beautiful HS auditorium.”

TICKETS:

Tickets can be purchased in advance HERE at a discounted rate ($10 for adults, and $5 for students). Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $15 adults / $10 students.

The Fiddlers last played in Saline in August, last summer. See a clip from their encore here:

https://youtu.be/6YXNKBtfVFI