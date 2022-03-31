David Dubay, Electrician, Enjoyed Time with Friends, Family and Church

David Alan Dubay, 59, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully at University of Michigan Hospital on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

David was born on March 6, 1963 to the late Richard and Elizabeth Dubay.

David is survived by his daughter Danielle (Robert) Barger of Naples, Florida; grandson Oliver; three siblings Deborah (Daniel) Quattrocchi, Diane (Michael) Britton, Daniel (Kristin Regan) Dubay; seven nieces and nephews, Laura (Jeremy) Ryan, Sarah (Eric) Buehrer, MacKenzie Dubay, Kelly Dubay, Alexander Dubay; four (soon to be five) great nieces and nephews, Owen Buehrer, Easton Ryan, Avery Ryan, Jase Buehrer, baby girl Buehrer.

David worked as an electrician for his entire career, starting out working alongside his father. Even after his heath struggles inhibited him from the physical labor, he was always thinking of and supporting his IBEW Local 58. David enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and church community.

You could also always find him relishing in the beauties of nature whether it be in cross country road trips, visiting family and friends out of state, spending time up north, or his boat trips with his brother. David also loved his grandson and great nieces and nephews and looked forward to every moment he got to spend with them. He was a member of the Holy Faith Church.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Holy Faith Church, located at 6299 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Saline, MI 48176. There will be a light luncheon following the service from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for all donations to go to the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County or the Holy Faith Church. To leave a memory you have of David, to sign his guestbook or for more information please visit ww.rbfhsaline.com.