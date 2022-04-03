Douglas Bowers, of Saline, Worked at Rampy's and Recellular, Loved Animals

Douglas Edward Bowers, 58, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the University of Michigan Hospital, with his family by his side.

Doug was born July 8, 1963 to the late Laurence and Verna (Kothe) Bowers. On March 31, 2007 he married Sandra Kay (Ford) Bowers.

In addition to his wife, Doug is survived by one brother and five sisters; Larry (Esther) Bowers, Carolyn (Chet) Krall, Joyce (Mickey) Spiess, Susan Cunningham, Ginny (Mike) Schneider and Amy Bowers, and one son, Michael Shadley. Also survived by numerous special nieces, nephews and cousins.

Doug graduated from Manchester High School. He worked at Rampy’s for 20 years in the parts department. Then he worked for Recellular in Dexter until he became medically disabled in 2009. He loved to tinker and repair broken appliances and engines.

He fought cancer twice and was fighting it for the third time until his death.

He loved all animals but especially our five furry children who survive him, Brandi, Kenai, Zoey, Bennie and Jett. Per Doug’s wishes, he was cremated and a memorial service will take place at a later time to be determined. To leave a memory you have of Doug or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.