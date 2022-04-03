Mazie Cline, 96, Was Mother to 3 Children

Mazie L. Cline, 96, of Saline, Mich., passed away peacefully on Monday, March 28, 2022.

She was born in Indiana on April 15, 1925. On November 4, 1946, she married Harry Cline.

She is survived by her daughter Pam (Chuck) Fritz of Saline and son Terry (Ronda) Cline of Florida. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jason of Troy, Nathan of Ann Arbor and Jeff of Saline; along with 2 great grandchildren, Emma and Jack. She is preceded in death by her husband Harry and her daughter Karen Cline.

A private service has taken place and burial was in the Lodi Twp. Cemetery. To leave a memory you have of Mazie or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.