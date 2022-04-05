Duane Peterson, Educator and Teacher in Ann Arbor Schools, Lived Life to the Fullest

Duane Eldon Peterson of Ann Arbor, MI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the age of 86. Duane was born on July 2, 1935 in Ladysmith, WI, to Ralph and Evelyn Peterson.

He graduated from Ann Arbor High School in 1953. He served as an Army Radar Operator stationed in New York from 1954 to 1956 and then followed his sweetheart, Nancy Ann Kuenzel, to MSU and received a Bachelor of Arts in Education. He went on to get a Master of Arts in Guidance and Counseling.

He married Nancy Ann in 1957 at the First Presbyterian Church in Ann Arbor. Duane taught at Rochester High School then worked for the Ann Arbor Public Schools for the remainder of his career in various teaching and administrative roles at Tappan Middle School, Clague Middle School, Slauson Middle School, Huron High School and Pioneer High School. He retired in 1993.

He was dedicated to his students and admired by his colleagues.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents, his twin sister, Dolores Colson, and his beloved wife, Nancy Ann. He is survived by his three brothers; Phil (Judy) Peterson, Pete (Chris) Peterson, John (Wendy) Peterson, brother-in-law, Jim Colson, and his two children, Greg (Sandy) Peterson and Mary Ann (Dan) Smith. Also survived by five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He loved his family, cherished his friends and he had a passion for golf. He loved horseback riding with Nancy Ann, especially at Elkhorn Ranch. He spent lots of hours fly-fishing on the north branch of the Au Sable River. He also enjoyed hunting deer and grouse. He lived life to the fullest and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Lovells Township Historical Society Pavilion. Gathering time will start at 12:00 P.M. and light refreshments will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Duane to Karin’s Horse Connections and Legacy Stables in Caledonia, MI (karinshorses.com) or to the Au Sable North Branch Area Foundation (ausablenorthbranch.org).

