Saline Fiddlers To Unveil New Album At April 9th Hometown Show

The Saline Fiddlers will unveil a new full-length album at their Hometown Show at 7:00pm this Saturday, April 9, at the Ellen Ewing Performing Arts Center at SHS. The show also will feature an opening set from guest artists, Saline Varsity Blues. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or in advance at a discounted rate HERE.

Th Fiddler’s new album, titled “All Together Now,” has a slightly different feel to it from previous releases. It was recorded over the past two years amid COVID restrictions, which inspired the group to work on several of the tracks in smaller sets. The result is a beautiful, intimate feel on many of the tracks. The album brings together some familiar favorites like “Devil Went Down to Georgia” and “Calypso Jam” with some lesser-known treasures, such as the rollicking “Epic Reel” and a cover of John Hiatt's hauntingly beautiful “Before I Go." Copies of the album will be available for sale at the show.

Listen to the track titled “Before I Go” here: https://youtu.be/UhxGKJpuHdA