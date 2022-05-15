Michigan Votes: State Legislators Approve Lengthening Term Limits

By MichiganVotes.org

House Joint Resolution R, Lengthen legislative term limits: Passed 76 to 28 in the HouseTo place on the November 2022 general election ballot a constitutional amendment to extend legislative term limits to 12 years in either or both the state House and Senate. Under Michigan’s current term limits, state representatives may only be elected for three terms of two-years each, and state senators for two terms of four-years each. The proposal would also place in the constitution a financial disclosure mandate, requiring lawmakers to submit lists each year of all assets, liabilities and more. Michigan's current term limits were placed in the state constitution by voters in a 1992 citizen's initiative that passed 59% to 41%.

X Donna Lasinski (D) Ann Arbor, Rep. Dist. 52

N Yousef Rabhi (D) Ann Arbor, Rep. Dist. 53

X Felicia Brabec (D) Ann Arbor, Rep. Dist. 55

Y Bronna Kahle (R) Adrian, Rep. Dist. 57

House Joint Resolution R, Lengthen legislative term limits: Passed 26 to 6 in the SenateThe Senate vote on the term limits constitutional amendment described above. The measure was brought to both bodies on the same day and requires a two-thirds majority from each to be placed on the November ballot, which it received.

Y Jeff Irwin (D) Ann Arbor, Sen. Dist. 18

Y Lana Theis (R) Brighton, Sen. Dist. 22

Senate Bill 382, Require teachers get dyslexia training: Passed 32 to 1 in the SenateTo require individuals seeking the license and certificates required to teach in a public school to obtain training in dyslexia, as specified in the bill.

Y Jeff Irwin (D) Ann Arbor, Sen. Dist. 18

Y Lana Theis (R) Brighton, Sen. Dist. 22

House Bill 5749, Increase pay of district court judges: Passed 96 to 8 in the HouseTo increase the pay of district court judges to the same rate as probate court judges, which is 84% of the amount set by a state officers compensation commission for Supreme Court justices. Probate and circuit court judges now receive $159,917 per year, and district court judges now get $158,027.

X Donna Lasinski (D) Ann Arbor, Rep. Dist. 52

Y Yousef Rabhi (D) Ann Arbor, Rep. Dist. 53

X Felicia Brabec (D) Ann Arbor, Rep. Dist. 55

Y Bronna Kahle (R) Adrian, Rep. Dist. 57

House Bill 5984, Permit liquor at some public pools: Passed 100 to 4 in the HouseTo permit establishments with a public swimming pool and an “on-premises” liquor license to pay an additional $350 license fee that gives them permission to sell drinks at the pool, subject to a broad range of additional regulations and requirements including advanced pool filtration.

X Donna Lasinski (D) Ann Arbor, Rep. Dist. 52

Y Yousef Rabhi (D) Ann Arbor, Rep. Dist. 53

X Felicia Brabec (D) Ann Arbor, Rep. Dist. 55

Y Bronna Kahle (R) Adrian, Rep. Dist. 57

House Bill 4326, Let students substitute computer programming for language credit: Passed 59 to 49 in the HouseTo allow a student to meet the foreign language requirement in the state’s high school graduation requirements by taking a computer software class instead.

N Donna Lasinski (D) Ann Arbor, Rep. Dist. 52

N Yousef Rabhi (D) Ann Arbor, Rep. Dist. 53

N Felicia Brabec (D) Ann Arbor, Rep. Dist. 55

Y Bronna Kahle (R) Adrian, Rep. Dist. 57

Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting