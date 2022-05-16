Scotland's North Sea Gas Live at Stony Lake Brewing in Saline This Saturday

Acoustic Routes Concerts is bringing North Sea Gas, one of Scotland’s most popular folk bands, to Stony Lake Brewing on Saturday, May 21 for rollicking evening of jigs, airs, reels and storytelling. The music starts at 8 p.m.



Tremendous three part harmonies, along with guitars, mandolin, fiddle, banjo, bouzouki, whistles and good humor are all part of the entertainment.

Check out these videos to whet your appetite!

The Fields of Rosslyn

I Will Go

The Quiet Man/Maid Behind The Bar/Cape Bretton Fiddlers Welcome to Shetland/John McNeil Reels

The cover is only $20 and 100% goes to the artists. Reserve your seats today by clicking here or visiting Stony Lake for a pint.