Saline Quiz Bowl Team to Compete in National Championship Tournament

With its strong finish at the Southeast Michigan Tri-County League, the quiz bowl team from Saline High School proved themselves worthy to play on a national stage. On Friday, May 27, the team will represent their school in a 271-team national competition: National Academic Quiz Tournaments' High School National Championship Tournament.

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.

Saline has attended the High School National Championship Tournament two times before. Most recently, in 2021, they finished 3-5.

Saline may face familiar foes in Atlanta, as Chelsea, Detroit Catholic Central (from Novi), and Farmington Hills Mercy will also be attending.

The team comes in with some nationals experience: Neel Moudgal, Andreanna Ulery, and James Ulery played the 2021 High School National Championship Tournament; Neel Moudgal played the 2021 High School Individual Player National Championship Tournament; and Neel Moudgal played the 2019 Middle School National Championship Tournament in Rosemont, Illinois (near Chicago).

The team will be captained by Neel Moudgal, who will be joined by Alexandra Ulery, Andreanna Ulery, James Ulery, and Max Watkins. The team will be coached by Jason Schmier, who will be assisted by Varsha Moudgal.

Tournament results will be updated throughout the three days of competition at http://www.naqt.com/go/stats/12402 so everyone can follow along and see how the team does. You can also follow #hsnct on Twitter.