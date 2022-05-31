Saline Quiz Bowl Team Competes at 2022 High School National Championship Tournament

ATLANTA, Georgia -- On the weekend of Saturday, May 28, Saline High School joined 271 of the top high school quiz bowl teams at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis for the 2022 High School National Championship Tournament to determine who was the best.

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.

The team was captained by Neel Moudgal, who was joined by Alexandra Ulery, Andreanna Ulery, James Ulery, and Max Watkins. The team was coached by Jason Schmier, who was assisted by Varsha Moudgal.

Saline was one of 17 Michigan teams competing at the national championship.

Saline finished the preliminary rounds with a 5-5 record.

There were some tense moments. Saline defeated Darien B from Connecticut by the narrow margin of 240-235 during round 16.

Saline spent three games on the brink of elimination. They defeated Darien B from Connecticut and Benet Academy from Lisle, Illinois before falling to Wilton from Connecticut, ending their shot at the playoffs.

Saline High School finished in 125th place.

The tournament champion was the A team from Detroit Catholic Central High School of Novi.

The 2022 High School National Championship Tournament's field featured 272 teams from 34 states.

CONTACT SALINE HIGH SCHOOL

Jason Schmier, Coach: 734-401-4235, schmierj@salineschools.org

Varsha Moudgal, Assistant Coach: varsha_moudgal@ihacares.com

ABOUT NAQT

National Academic Quiz Tournaments, founded in 1996, organizes the premier middle school, high school, and college quiz bowl championships in North America. In addition to its national championships, NAQT provides questions to invitational tournaments, league championships, and television shows throughout the year. NAQT operates out of the Twin Cities and Kansas City, but its members mentor coaches, host tournaments, volunteer their services, and share their expertise across the United States.