Weekend forecast for Saline This Weekend

It should be a beautiful Friday, but it's going to get rainy and then the temperature may soar to 90 on Sunday.

Weekend weather: Friday, Sep 12 - Sunday, Sep 14

Friday

Sunny, with a high of 82 and low of 52 degrees. Mist during the morning, sunny during the afternoon, clear during the evening,

High: 82° Low: 52° with a 0% chance of rain.

Saturday

Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 81 and low of 53 degrees. Don't forget your umbrella! Mist for the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon, light rain in the evening, partly cloudy overnight.

High: 81° Low: 53° with a 86% chance of rain.

Sunday

Heavy rain, with a high of 90 and low of 63 degrees. Don't forget your umbrella! Torrential rain shower in the morning, sunny in the afternoon, clear in the evening, thundery outbreaks in nearby overnight.

High: 90° Low: 63° with a 89% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

