FIELD HOCKEY: In Rematch of State Final, Saline Defeats Pioneer

ANN ARBOR - A motivated Saline varsity field hockey team stuck to the game plan and came away with a 1-0 victory in a rematch of last year's state championship game.

"We came into this and really wanted to win with the big rivalry between us," coach Sophia O'Connor said. "We came into it with a game plan of scoring early first, and then continuing the offensive attack."

Emilee Sontag

The team followed the game plan to a tee. Emily Sontag scored the game's first and only goal minutes into the contest.

"Casey Griffin swept it into me at the stroke and then I swept it into the goal," said Sontag.

That was the game's only goal. Kaylee Mitzel and the Hornet D shut down the defending state champs.

"She did amazing," Sontag said of her goalie.

Mitzel made no secret of her motivation.

"We lost to them in the state finals and we wanted our revenge. I was just ready, on my toes the whole game. I was locked in. A couple shots came at me and I was just able to hit them away," Mitzel said.

Kaylee Mitzel

What was her best save? Mitzel said in the fourth quarter, a Pioneer crossed it in from the end line.

"A girl swept it and it was hip-height. I just hit it off my stick out of bounds," she said.

Saline celebrated their victory.

"It's a huge win. It's great for morale. You can hear us in the locker room. We're so hype. It brings the energy up for the rest of the season," Mitzel said.

Sontag agreed.

"We're on a really good path right now. We're undefeated. I think that beating Pioneer is just a really big boost of confidence for us," Sontag said. "It feels really good and I think this season is going to be great."

Coach O'Connor raved about Mitzel's game.

"Kaylee had an awesome game. She was all over the place. She saved some pretty tough shots and shots in the air," O'Connor said.

Like her players, O'Connor agreed it was an important win.

"It means a lot to our team. It comes at a good time. We've got three games this week, so we'll try to ride this wave for the rest of the week," O'Connor said. "It gives us some confidence in the SEC."

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uY3mtIvMo_E -->

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E34t2ZwvTBA -->

