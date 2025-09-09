Speicher, Mulligan Lead Hornets at Tecumseh

The Saline varsity girls' varsity golf team defeated Tecumseh on Monday with a score of 200-225.

The match was held at Tecumseh Golf Club. This brings the girls' team record to 2-1.

Leading the way for Saline was Lexi Speicher who shot 47 and was the low score for the match. Devin Mulligan was second overall with a 48. Kelly Brodsky finished fourth with a 52, Charlotte Ledy was fifth with a 53, Ruby Bogdasarian shot 55 to finish seventh (while playing in her first varsity match), and Gianna Gale shot 57 to finish tied for eighth.

"It is always great to get an SEC win. The course at Tecumseh is challenging and the girls had some great learning opportunities today. We just keep working and learning and try to get better every time we tee it up," Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said. "It was great for Lexi to finish first and Devin second, and then for one of our 9th graders, Gianna, to get some varsity experience in. She is going to be fun to watch get better and better."

Devin Mulligan

The JV team lost to Tecumseh 236-247.

This was the first loss for the JV team as they now have a 2-1 SEC record. Freshman Kate Fuhs was not only the low Hornet but was the overall winner as well, shooting a 54. Morgan Walker shot 60 to finish fifth. Sam Langkos shot 65, Sophie Spork, 67, Maddie Foster, 70, Alisha Sachdeva, 75, Sophie Pletz, 80 and Roselyn Mills, 82.

"Very cool for Kate to be the overall low score and winner and then really happy that we were able to get some of our younger players some playing time today so they could experience what a high school match is all about. They did well and will only keep getting better," coach Scott Hummell said.

