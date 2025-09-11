What to do in Saline this weekend: Tractor Pull, ALS Run, Make Fused Glass Vases, Farmers Market and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this weekend.

...

5 things to do this weekend: Friday, Sep 12 - Sunday, Sep 14

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Active Against ALS Rivalry Ride - Sun Sep 14 7:30 am

East Lansing to Ann Arbor

Active Against ALS is sponsoring a Rivalry Bike Ride on September 14, 2025 between Spartan Stadium in East Lansing and the Big House in Ann Arbor. A HALF STADIUM ride is also available. Please see our website ActiveAgainstALS.org for more details and to register. All proceeds will benefit ALS research. [more details]

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Sep 12 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration required. [more details]

Fused Glass Vases - Fri Sep 12 6:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

oin us for a unique fused glass workshop and customize your own organically shaped vase!You’ll begin with a 6x6-inch piece of clear glass and design your own vibrant composition using colorful glass pieces. Whether you prefer something traditional or contemporary, your style will shine through!

After class, the instructor will take your piece back to her studio, where it will be kiln-fired and placed over a special mold that slumps and shapes the glass into a beautiful, flowing form. The clear… [more details]

Deadweight Dirt Tractor Pull - Sat Sep 13 8:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Michigan Tractor Pullers Inc holds two days of tractor pulls Sept. 13-14 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Sep 13 8:00 pm

Saline Farmers Market

Our friends at Saline Main Street will be our guests at the market this week. Stop by to learn more about their Leather Bucket Alley mural project and all the cool stuff planned for fall in downtown Saline!

Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon at 100 S Ann Arbor St parking lot #4 from 8am-noon in historic downtown Saline for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, fish, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams and high-quality crafts that the area has to offer! [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline