‘Millie the Mill Pond Monster’ will roar at July 8, 9 Saline Celtic Festival

“Millie the Mill Pond Monster”—Saline’s very own Loch Ness Monster—will rise from the depths of the Saline River on July 8 and 9 to delight Saline Celtic Festival guests.

“Millie and her family can't wait to see all of their friends at this year’s Celtic Festival,” says her creator, local engineer Jim Peters.

Debuting in 2003, Millie became a much-loved member of the Saline community. The subject of television, radio and print media for years, her fame spread across the state, the nation and even the world. Peters later added Millie's mate Angus, and offspring Patrick and Moira.

Peters and volunteers help with river installation and extraction, operating all four “monsters” with control ropes and entertaining festival-goers with Celtic stories and explanations of the mechanics.

Millie and her two ‘kids’ are mounted on one frame, with a total assembly weighing about 300 pounds. Father Angus sits on his own steel frame and weighs about 200 pounds.

It takes four men two trips to carry the monster assemblies 30 feet out into the Saline River and lower them to the riverbed where it is leveled and all control stops set. These adjustments depend on the water level on festival day, different each year. Pulleys, cams, levers, and ropes move the monster family, and remote control technology allows for roaring and snorting smoke.

The festival kicks off Friday, July 8, with a “Dance Party in the Park,” 6 p.m. to midnight, with music from Ironwood, The Codgers, and The Phoenix Theory; free music/dance workshops; Contra and Ceili dances; Mr. Pretty Legs in a Kilt competition; and more. $8 at the gate; ages 6-17 $5; age 5 and under, and active military free.

The all-day Saturday festival features The Moxie Strings, Crossbow, Brother Crowe, Nessa, and Saline Fiddlers, Highland dance competition, music and dance performances, ancient athletics, free music/dance workshops, Wee Folks Island, sheep herding, clans, textile demonstrations, beer tent, food vendors, merchants, and more.

Festival Facts

Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m. to midnight, Mill Pond Park

$15/advance; $18 at the gate; ages 65+ $8/advance; $10/at the gate; ages 6-17 $5; age 5 and under and active military free. Group packages available.

Volunteers get a free pass and a chance to win a $50 gift card! Sign up here.

Free parking and shuttles both days.

Visit https://www.salineceltic.org.