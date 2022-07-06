Saline Twirlettes Headed to The Netherlands for World Baton Twirling Championships

The Saline Twirlettes are crossing the ocean to compete in the World Baton Twirling Championships in The Netherlands and you're invited to help send them off.

The Saline Twirlettes National Baton Twirling Team is headed to The Netherlands to compete in the World Baton Twirling Championships originally scheduled for March 2020.

The send-off is set for 7 p.m., Thursday at Saline High School. There is no cost to attend.

The Twirlettes earned a position on the National Baton Twirling Association’s (NBTA) Team USA at their Grand National Baton Twirling Championships held in the summer of 2019. Due to the pandemic, the World Championships were postponed to August 2021 and then again to July 2022.

21 twirlers will join the national team, including Saline residents Amanda Coy, Erin Huetteman, Jenna Huetteman, Amanda Ley, and Elly LeCursi. Also joining the team are Haley Aiken, Sabrina Beiring, Kyla Brewer, Zoë Dotts-Brown, Victoria Dierks, Brenna Douge, Alexis Figueras, Laila Frye, Emma Gardner, Katie Harris, Emily Inniger, Jack Matthews, Izzy Melvin, Lexi Peats, Maggie Smith and Morgan Kathleen Smith.

The Saline Twirlettes are one of the community's longest-running youth organizations, having been founded in 1968.

The team is directed by Susan Usher.

“Despite our team attracting athletes across Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, it is important that we keep the heritage and the founding community in the name of our program.” Usher said. “Beyond twirling, team members are taught confidence, responsibility, discipline and most importantly, how to become one team."

Help the Saline Twirlettes fund their trip by donating on a GoFundMe page.