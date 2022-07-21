What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Jul 22 - Sunday, Jul 24

Here's what's happening in and around Saline this weekend!

9 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jul 22 - Sunday, Jul 24

FEATURED EVENTS

Animals of North America - Sat Jul 23 1:00 pm

The Creature Conservancy

Every Saturday & Sunday, 1-5 PM. Conservancy staffers show off some animals native to North America (2 & 4 p.m.), including a baby groundhog, black rat snake, and baby skunk or coyote. Also, an alligator feeding demonstration (3 p.m., weather permitting) and a chance to see the conservancy’s other animals. Masks encouraged.

$13 (kids ages 2–12, $11; under age 2, free) at the door; $1 discount in advance

https://www.thecreatureconservancy.org/july-weekend-open-hours or at the door

[more details]

Other Events

SASC Blood Drive - Fri Jul 22 12:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Friday, July 22 from 12PM-4PM. Visit Versiti website to sign up for a time. [more details]

Family Swim and Hot Dog Cookout at Saline Rec Center - Fri Jul 22 4:00 pm

Pre-register at salinerec.com. [more details]

¡Whoa! Chinese Food Truck - Fri Jul 22 5:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

¡Whoa! Chinese Food Truck will be at Stony Lake Brewing Co. from 5-8 p.m. [more details]

Trivia Night - Fri Jul 22 7:00 pm

The Creature Conservancy

Trivia Night is an event for adults aged 21+ since beer and wine will be provided. This rare opportunity allows guests a chance to explore our facility and share their knowledge of fun facts from the animal world.Cost is $35. Ages 21+At 7:30pm the fun begins, highlighting some of our unusual and interesting animal ambassadors. There will be a lot to see and learn about, so get ready for an eventful evening with lots of laughs!

Donations for our animals are always appreciated!- Items needed most… [more details]

County Clean-Up Day: Augusta - Sat Jul 23 9:00 am

Lincoln High School

Have you done some cleaning and ended up with stuff you don't know where to take? Bring our waste specialists your TVs, tires, paint, oils, garden chemicals and more for responsible and safe disposal!

This Washtenaw County Clean-up Day will be held on Saturday, July 23rd from 9am-1pm at Lincoln High School.

Please consider a donation of $15 to help support this effort. Please only bring materials you can unload within 20 minutes or less. Long wait times are expected. While we strive to… [more details]

Andelina Farms Grand Opening Celebration - Sat Jul 23 11:00 am

Andelina Farms

You’re invited to the Grand Opening Celebration of Andelina Farms in Saline on Saturday, July 23rd from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

This Smart Series community features single family homes, townhomes, a playscape, walking paths, and is within walking distance from downtown Saline!

Spend the afternoon with us enjoying refreshments, activities for the kids, explore our available floorplans, and tour the beautifully decorated single family and townhome models.

Learn more and RSVP today!… [more details]

Summerr Storm Music Festival - Sat Jul 23 12:00 pm

Blind Pig

Summer Storm Festival - An all-day-all-night music and art experience at The Blind Pig during the Ann Arbor Art Fair! Featuring local visual artists and vendors as well as the following music lineup.Daytime (Free):Joanna SterlingThe Third SonZoofunkyouTina In The SandPushing Daisy's BandErika MarlisaNight ($20):MungioStormy ChromerThe PherotonesMa Baker [more details]

Washtenaw 4H Youth Fair - Sun Jul 24 8:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

The Washtenaw 4H Youth Show begins.10 a.m. - Horse & Protege 1 p.m. Still project judging5:30 p.m. - Youth Show opening ceremony [more details]

