August 1 Deadline to Nominate Saline Dog of the Year

The Saline Community Fair is excited for this second-year contest. Dogs that live within the Saline Area Schools district are eligible to be nominated by their owners. Nomination forms, along with two photos, or one photo and a 30 second video, need to be sent to salinedogoftheyear@gmail.com

by August 1, 2022.

Up to $500 in gift cards from the contest sponsor, Tractor Supply Co. of Saline, will be presented to the top five dogs in the contest. For complete rules and the nomination form visit www.salinefair.org.

The 2022 fair book contains all the classes both youth and adults can participate in. “Open” youth classes for a variety of animals are being offered again this year. Entries for dairy, beef, dairy feeders, sheep, hogs, and llamas are due August 10. Entry forms for goats, poultry and rabbits are due August 21. Check out these open youth animal classes in the fairbook on the fair website.

There is something for everyone at the 86th Saline Community Fair! Go Hog Wild…at the Saline Community Fair, August 31 - September 4, 2022.