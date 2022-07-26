Uniting Through Art: Student Inspired “Free Little Art Gallery” Installed in Saline Neighborhood

Young artists in The Artist League’s Mural Making class have been busy designing, painting and filling a Free Little Art Gallery for their community to enjoy. Free Little Art Galleries, or FLAG, have become a nationwide project that grew out of the concept of Little Free Libraries. These tiny galleries engage the community through shared, swapped and viewed mini art pieces. FLAGs can be found in various states and US locations, including Ann Arbor and Plymouth.

The Free Little Art Gallery was painted and filled by young artists Chloe Figueras, Mia Garrido, Allister Green, Sophia Shark, Elsa Shaul, Pearl Topping, Emma Wagner and Abigail Yavor.

The exterior of this Free Little Art Gallery was painted with an abstract color design by the students (3rd-6th grade) and then covered with their drawings. The idea behind the design was that anyone can give or take art to enjoy and exchange. The interior is a small-scale gallery providing the opportunity for the community to share art with one another while making art accessible and free to everyone. Community members are encouraged to make a tiny piece of art and place it in the gallery or visit it and take a piece of art they love. Art pieces can be made out of any material. The sign attached to the FLAG reads,

Make Art - Take Art. Welcome to our community’s Free Little Art Gallery! Everyone is encouraged to take a piece, leave a piece or both! Enjoy and tell your friends so the art changes often.

It is located at 324 N. Ann Arbor St., at the home of Linda Kiser located at the corner of Bennett and Ann Arbor streets. Kiser often helps teach Artist League classes.

Check out the gallery below.