Aug. 13 Golf Outing Benefits Saline Baseball

An Aug. 13 golf outing at Rustic Glen Golf Course benefits the Saline High School baseball program.

The cost is $75 per person or $300 per team. Pay online at https://saline.revtrak.net/Athletics-4/athletics-teams-and-clubs/sports/Ath-Baseball/baseball-golf-outing/#/list.

The outing begins with registration at 8 a.m. and then a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The ticket includes donuts and coffee in the morning, 18 holes of golf with a cart, a hot dog at the turn and a burger lunch after golf.

The event also includes a silent auction, raffle items, 50/50 items and more.

For more information email oach Al Zeiher at zeiherc@salineschools.org.

You can also register online at Saline Baseball - Golf Outing - Saturday 8/13/22 (google.com).