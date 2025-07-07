Saline MI
7-07-2025

Saline City Council: Reports and Other Announcements

Members of Saline City Council provided these reports and other announcements at Monday's meeting.

  • Councillor Chuck Lesch said the Saline Area Fire Department hired four new firefighters.
  • Lesch said that Jazz in the Park takes place at Mill Pond Park on July 19.
  • Councillor Jack Ceo said the city's Cemetery Board is working with Dan Cabage, of Fleis & Vandenbrink, to prepare for bidding out a project to repair the Monroe Street wall at Oakwood Cemetery. Ceo said the Perpetual Care Fund has $1 million, but obviously doesn't want to spend more than it has to.
  • Councillor Janet Dillon said a land split proposal at the ZBA failed in a 3-3 vote.
  • Councillor Dean Girbach said there was another investigation into employees selling discarded city equipment. He said one of the issues is that employees need to fully understand the policy.
  • Girbach said 35 people attended the Independence Day event at the Depot Museum.
  • Councillor Nicole Rice said the policy committee investigate Ebikes after hearing from downtown business owners that some riders are "whipping past" businesses.
