Michigan Celtic Festival to host “Little Legs Challenge” Corgi vs Dachshund race

The hugely popular Celtic 500” Corgi Speed Championships are set for July 12 at the Michigan Celtic Festival, Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor.

A new highlight is the “Little Legs Challenge” when this year’s Corgi champ will race Sir Remington of Canterbury, winner of Saline’s 2024 Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Races.

“Sir Remington of Canterbury’s at it again,” says Jill Durnen, ‘Head Beer Wench’ from Saline Main Street’s Oktoberfest, who will announce the race, along with Mary Dettling. “That long-bodied noble hound may be low to the ground, but he runs with the speed of a tavern wench chasing her last gold coin! I was at the Wiener Dog Race 2024, slingin’ ale and cheerin’ ‘til my corset near burst, and let me tell ya—Sir Remi flew past the finish line like he had a keg to catch. Now he’s challengin’ the 2025 Corgi 500 champ? Ooooh, it’s gonna be a clash of stumpy titans! May the best noble floof win!”

Corgi races start at 2 p.m., in the ‘Renewal By Anderson Speedway’ at the north side of the grounds. Heats run every 10-15 minutes, with the grand final around 4 p.m., and the Little Legs Challenge around 4:45 p.m.

“As a Leprechaun, I know a little something about little legs,” says race emcee Bill Lynch, aka Liam the Leprechaun, who provides hilarious paw-by-paw commentary with Sparta Celtic Festival President George (Doc) Freeland. “My people are just a little upset that the rules require contestants to have four legs to compete! It will be a battle of kilts, lederhosen, brass buckles and Shillelagh Law—pint glasses and steins, versus doggy dishes. Look forward to seeing everyone there!”

Over 100 Corgi contestants include last year’s last year’s third place winner Stella, and last year's champ Grizzly, the undefeated, pint-sized powerhouse and 5th time champion of the Traverse City Pit Spitters Corgi Races. This year’s winner will be invited to the Detroit Lions Corgi Cup.

“When he’s off the track, Grizzly enjoys chasing his favorite ball like it owes him money, hiding out in his top-secret blanket fort, and barking at the neighborhood,” says Michigan Corgi Club (MCC) administrator Kate Sakkinen. “He’s a happy boy with a big personality packed into short legs and a floofy butt.”

Stella has landed a top 3 finish at the festival two years running. “This speedy sweetheart knows how to steal hearts and trophies,” Sakkinen says. “Off the track, Stella is all cuddles, giggles, and wiggles. She’s a goofy, compassionate girl who never met a person or pup she didn’t instantly love. A true champion with a heart as big as her zoomies!”

“The Celtic 500” is more than a race — it’s a celebration of Corgis and community,” Sakkinen adds. “The crowd goes nuts cheering on these speedy bread loafs, and every Corgi brings people closer together. It’s a tail-wagging, heartwarming event where fun is exceptional and memories are made.”

In a PAWfect fundraising collaboration, Friends of the Festival will make a $2 donation for each registered racing Corgi to the Dachshund Haus Rescue and Corgi Rescue; visit https://dhacr.org/

Renewal by Anderson has donated $1,000 to the races every year. “We’re proud to be the founding sponsor of the Corgi 500”,” says Detroit Associate Manager Carly L. Liberati, adding that people can enter to win $10,000 at the firm’s booth.

The Festival’s music line-up includes Wakefire, Crossbow, Brother Crowe, Ironwood, Shannon Lee, Roane, and Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic. Other Celtic fun includes Highland athletics, Highland dance, Wee Folks activities, pipes & drums, Ring of Steel, cricket, hurling, sword play, historical re-enactments, and much more.

The gates open at 5 p.m., Friday, July 11; and 10 a.m. Saturday, July 12. For complete information and ticket prices, visit mi-celtic.org.

