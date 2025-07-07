7-07-2025 10:39am
Saline Community Education Fall Program Guide
Mark your calendars — our Fall Program Guide is on its way! Here are the important dates you don’t want to miss:
✅ Guide goes online: Wednesday, July 16 - https://salineonline.reg.eleyo.com/
✅ Guide arrives in your mailbox: Wednesday, July 23
✅ Registration opens: Wednesday, July 30 at 7:00 AM
From enrichment classes to youth sports and community activities, there’s something for everyone this fall.
👉 Be sure to check out the guide early and plan ahead, spots fill up fast!
