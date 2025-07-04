Celebrate Independence Day and the Arrival of the Saline's First Train

Celebrate America's birthday and the arrival of the first train to Saline during Saturday's Independence Day at the Depot event.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Depot Museum, located along the railroad tracks east of Ann Arbor Street and just north of Bennett Street.

The event is presented by the Saline Area Historical Society.

The event includes:

Tours of the Depot, Livery Barn and Caboose.

Kids games.

Riding the hand card (velocipede) on the railroad tracks and more.

The railroad brought the first train to Saline on July 4, 1870.

More News from Saline