Celebrate Independence Day and the Arrival of the Saline's First Train
Celebrate America's birthday and the arrival of the first train to Saline during Saturday's Independence Day at the Depot event.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Depot Museum, located along the railroad tracks east of Ann Arbor Street and just north of Bennett Street.
The event is presented by the Saline Area Historical Society.
The event includes:
- Tours of the Depot, Livery Barn and Caboose.
- Kids games.
- Riding the hand card (velocipede) on the railroad tracks and more.
The railroad brought the first train to Saline on July 4, 1870.
More News from Saline
- Michigan Celtic Festival to host “Little Legs Challenge” Corgi vs Dachshund race The winner of the July 12 Celtic 500” Corgi races at the Michigan Celtic Festival will race the Dachshund winner of Saline’s 2024 Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Races.
- Report on Saline Fire Services Presented at Monday's City Council Meeting There will be talk about the future of fire services in Saline at Monday's meeting.