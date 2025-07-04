Report on Saline Fire Services Presented at Monday's City Council Meeting

Saline City Council is expected to hear a report on a $70,000 assessment of the Saline Area Fire Department when it meets Monday.

The report is not yet included in council's agenda packet and is expected to be released to the public after council votes to release the confidentiality waiver.

The report was released after years of friction between the city and the fire department, and as the costs for modernizing and expanding the department have ballooned.

Also on the agenda:

In the consent agenda, there are one-year contract renewals for Police Chief Marlene Radzik and Deputy Police Chief Andrew Hartwig.

Spending $100,000 with OHM Advisors for GIS work.

Mary Dettling is resigning from the city's Arts & Culture Committee.

Spending $98,000 with Eganix for inline sanitary pre-treatment and inspection of industrial businesses.

A special land use for Industrial Road property and subject properties to develop and operate a maintenance and repair facility for Pinnacle Express's fleet of tractor-trailers.

Council will approve or not approve a collective bargaining agreement between the city and TPOAM.

Council is also expected to follow-up on its previous discussion about the Bixby Marionettes.

