Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jul 29 - Sunday, Jul 31
It's the last weekend of July and it should be beautiful.
Friday July 29
Clear throughout the day.
High: 79° Low: 55° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 8 mph winds from the WNW.
Saturday July 30
Clear throughout the day.
High: 83° Low: 60° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 5 mph winds from the WNW.
Sunday July 31
Clear throughout the day.
High: 85° Low: 63° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 5 mph winds from the SW.
