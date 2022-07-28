Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jul 29 - Sunday, Jul 31

It's the last weekend of July and it should be beautiful.

Weekend weather: Friday, Jul 29 - Sunday, Jul 31

Friday July 29

Clear throughout the day.

High: 79° Low: 55° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 8 mph winds from the WNW.

Saturday July 30

Clear throughout the day.

High: 83° Low: 60° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 5 mph winds from the WNW.

Sunday July 31

Clear throughout the day.

High: 85° Low: 63° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 5 mph winds from the SW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.