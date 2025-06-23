The Perks of Volunteering at the Michigan Celtic Festival

The Michigan Celtic Festival—Friday, July 11 (evening) and all-day on Saturday, July 12—is in its third year at the Washtenaw County Farm Council Grounds in Ann Arbor, with Celtic bands, Highland dance, Highland athletics, Corgi races, Wee Folks fun, Pipe & Drums, and much more.

Pre-Festival Volunteer Activities Tuesday-Friday

No sign-up, no long-term commitment—show up and the Facilities Team will find you something to do.

e.g. Gear and equipment moves from storage to the Council Grounds and put into place; tables/chairs put into place; flags/banners hung; golf carts/gators delivered; vendors/merchants arrive; and administrative duties finalized.

An opportunity for everyone, regardless of physical limitations.

​Friday evening - Front gate, beer tent, festival store

Saturday—Festival Day!

Arrive by 10 am and help direct parade participants; greet people at the front gate; help at Wee Folks; booth-sit for Maker's Alley creators and Market Place sellers if they need breaks.

Sunday-Clean-Up Day

Roll banners, pick up trash, empty kegs, load trailers for trip(s) to storage.

We will thank you with a bottle of water, cup of coffee, a donut and all the warm fuzzies you can handle.

Sign up at https://www.mi-celtic.org/volunteer/

or email Heather at salinecelticvolunteers@gmail.com.

Visit https://www.mi-celtic.org and follow on Facebook.

