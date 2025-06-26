ABC Sisters Perform Free Concert in Downtown Saline Thursday
The ABC Sisters return to downtown Saline for a free concert Thursday night.
The band performs an "Andrews Sisters" style of of music, singing old scat favorites, with three-part harmonies, dancing and sisterly fun. The ABC Sisters will be joined by the Big Band Theory.
The concert, presented by Saline Main Street, begins at 7 p.m. in the West Henry Street Parking Lot.
Guests are invited to bring snacks, or purchase snacks and beverages within the downtown Saline social district. Lawn chairs are also recommended.
