ABC Sisters Perform Free Concert in Downtown Saline Thursday

The ABC Sisters return to downtown Saline for a free concert Thursday night.

The band performs an "Andrews Sisters" style of of music, singing old scat favorites, with three-part harmonies, dancing and sisterly fun. The ABC Sisters will be joined by the Big Band Theory.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcqbZ-GbrEM -->

The concert, presented by Saline Main Street, begins at 7 p.m. in the West Henry Street Parking Lot.

Guests are invited to bring snacks, or purchase snacks and beverages within the downtown Saline social district. Lawn chairs are also recommended.

More News from Saline