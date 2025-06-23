Emagine Entertainment Offers Free Movies to School Employees on Wednesdays in July

July is Educator Appreciation Month. Emagine Entertainment appreciates the incredible work educators and school staff do all year long and will once be offering one free movie ticket to all school employees on select Wednesdays in July. Educators are encouraged to stop by their favorite Emagine theater location on Wednesdays from July 9 – July 30, 2025, to receive one free movie ticket.

WHEN:

Free movie tickets are valid for same-day showtimes on the following dates.

Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

WHO:

All educators and school staff with proper identification or proof of school employment are eligible.

Limit one pass per educator on each valid day.

TICKETS:

Free educator’s tickets must be purchased on-site at the theatre box office. Online advance tickets are not available as educators must present proof of school employment, at the box office, to receive their free ticket.

This offer is not valid for Premium Large Format showings or special events.

To purchase additional tickets and for a full list of showtimes visit Emagine-Entertainment.com or check out the Emagine App.

