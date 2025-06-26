What to do in Saline this weekend: Food Trucks, Electric Vehicles, STEAM Exploration and More

Here's what's going on in Saline this weekend!

6 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jun 27 - Sunday, Jun 29

STEAM Exploration - Fri Jun 27 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Experiment with the library's STEAM… [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Jun 28 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

This will be the last week for Master Gardeners until fall, so bring your plant questions!The Saline District Library is back with crafts, swag, and summer reading!Saline Be Green visits the market to teach us about caring for the Earth!Treasure hunt animal is the goose!

Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon at 100 S Ann Arbor St parking lot #4 from 8am-noon in historic downtown Saline for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams and high-quality… [more details]

Succulent & Cacti Workshop - Sat Jun 28 11:00 am

Turner's Garden Center

Join us at the greenhouse on June 28th at 11am for a hands-on succulent/ cacti bowl workshop!

✨ All materials (and plants) are provided- just bring your creativity. This event is fun for all ages, so grab your friends and family and make it a plant-filled day!

🌿Call the greenhouse to reserve your spot- $60 per person.

Spots are limited, don’t wait! [more details]

EV Car Show - Sat Jun 28 11:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Come check out the latest in Electric Vehicles. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the Saline Food Truck Festival.The Michigan Electric Vehicle Association is a non-profit supported by the donations of people interested in furthering the adoption of electric vehicles [more details]

Saline Food Truck Festival - Sat Jun 28 11:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Join us for a fun-filled day the whole family can enjoy! Here's what you can look forward to:-Delicious food options to satisfy every craving

-A classic car show featuring vintage favorites

-A pop-up market with a variety of local vendors

-Touch-A-Truck experiences for kids and adults alike

-A dedicated kids’ activity area to play games and have fun

Benefitting Saline Area Social Service.We can't wait to see you there!

Just so you know, no pets are allowed. Service animals trained to assist… [more details]

Sensory Hour - Sat Jun 28 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a gentle and engaging… [more details]

