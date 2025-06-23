Kristina Murray, Bemis Farms Teacher, was a Friend, Mother and Caretaker

Kristina Murray, age 42, of Ypsilanti, Michigan passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 15th, 2025.

Kristina was born on September 19th, 1982 to the late Vidal Villegas, and Erma (Diaz) Villegas. On October 27, 2018 she married Keith A. Murray, and he survives. In addition to her husband, Kristina is survived by her daughter Angelina Murray and her siblings Milinda Villegas, Danny (Leah) Villegas, Rosey (Chris) Pace, and Mario Villegas.

Kristina worked at Bemis Farms in Saline as a teacher. She was a loving wife who always put others before herself. She was a friend, a mother, and a caretaker of others at heart. She and her husband Keith have many fond memories of trips and adventures, and shared a strong bond of love. Family was a priority to Kristina, and she valued her bond with her family very strongly. She enjoyed seeing her Nieces and Nephews, her siblings, and treasured them all.

Kristina was hard working and was in the teaching field for over 25 years. She studied at Baker College, and kept her education going throughout her career path. In her earlier years she played the violin, as music was a deep love of hers, as well as painting and making jewelry. Children were drawn to her, and she enjoyed teaching very much. Everyone who remembers her comments on her kindness and genuine nature. She will be missed greatly by everyone who knew her.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Saturday, June 28th, from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Celebration of Life Service will then be held at 4:00 P.M. with Rev. Keith Murray officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, care of Keith Murray and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Kristina, to sign her online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

