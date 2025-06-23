HEAT WAVE: Saline Has Two Cooling Centers

Heat advisories are expected to remain in effect through at least Tuesday, although the worst of this wave may be behind us.

Temperatures at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport peaked at 104 degrees just before 5 p.m. Sunday. The temperature hit 99 just before noon and stayed above 100 until about 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m., Tuesday. High temperatures and humidity may cause heat illnesses.

On Monday, the temperature is expected to reach 94°F by 1 p.m. and rise as high as 96°F from 3-6 p.m. A high of 93 is forecast for Tuesday with a chance of rain/storms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

(From the heat advisory)

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

There are a couple of limited "cooling centers" that open in Saline.

Saline City Hall, 100 N. Harris St., is open as a cooling center during regular business hours (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday).

The Saline District Library, 555 North Maple Road, offers a cooling center from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday-Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday.

Ann Arbor's Briarwood Mall, located at 100 Briarwood Circle, is also a cooling center. It is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays.

